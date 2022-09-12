HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A law proposed in Pennsylvania would increase the penalty for concealing the death of a child.

House Bill 2276, sponsored by Rep. Natalie Mihalek (R-Allegheny-Washington), would make “aggravated concealment” a second degree felony. The law would state that a person is guilty if they treat a corpse in a “way that the person knows would outrage ordinary family sensibilities.”

The current law would make someone guilty of a first degree misdemeanor if they conceal the death of his or her child so that it may not come to light whether the child was born dead or alive or whether it was murdered or not.

Rep. Mihalek’s proposal was referred to the Judiciary Committee on January 24, 2022, and will be discussed during Tuesday’s Judiciary hearing.