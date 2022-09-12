An electric vehicle is charging at a shopping center in Emeryville, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled a package of bills designed to make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable.

Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) says the bills would “help target the cost barriers that prevent broader adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.”

According to Ciresi, the bills would work as follows:

Create an Alternative Fuel Vehicle Purchase Rebate Program to provide residents of Pennsylvania with rebates for the purchase of alternative fuel vehicles. This rebate of 6% of the vehicle’s total purchase price would effectively refund the state sales tax, up to a maximum rebate amount of $3,000.

Make the state’s Alternative Fuel Vehicle Rebate Program permanent, double rebate amounts offered under the Program, and add hybrid vehicles as an eligible vehicle type.

Help residents with the one-time costs of electric vehicle charger installation, expanding access by reducing a barrier to at-home charging, by establishing an Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Tax Credit. This tax credit would be up to $750 for the installation of a Level 1 charging port and $4,000 for the installation of a Level 2 charging port.

Establish a five-year Green Vehicle Pilot Program. Applicants who own green vehicles, which include electric and hybrid vehicles, would receive an EZ-Pass account credit from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. Battery electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles would be eligible for a $200 account credit, and hybrid electric vehicles would be eligible for a $100 account credit.

Waive the state vehicle registration fee for certain new and leased motor vehicles with an estimated average city fuel economy of at least 40 miles per gallon for the first two years of the vehicle’s registration.

Two of the bills were moved to the Transportation committee, two went to the Environmental Resources and Energy committee, and one to the Finance committee.

“When gas prices rise like we saw earlier this year, fuel-efficient vehicles help Pennsylvanians save money,” Ciresi said. “This legislative package is intended to make hybrid and electric vehicles more affordable for middle class Pennsylvanians, expanding access to better fuel economy to more drivers. These fuel-efficient vehicles can play a role in providing Pennsylvanians relief at the pump, and these initiatives can provide those savings now and in the long term.”