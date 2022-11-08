PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The polls are open Tuesday as Pennsylvanians cast their votes in the 2022 midterm election. Here are some of the races to watch.

U.S. Senate

All eyes are on Pennsylvania for one of the most closely-watched races in the country — the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman.

The stakes are high to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. The race is considered Democrats’ best chance to pick up a seat, but it has tightened.

Fetterman won the primary just days after suffering a stroke and has acknowledged auditory processing issues. He uses closed captioning in many of his interviews, including in the Senate debate hosted by abc27. Fetterman says he is getting back up and fighting for Pennsylvanians.

Meanwhile, Oz faced scrutiny for not residing in Pennsylvania after his longtime New Jersey residency.

Both candidates are locked in a close race. Oz has gained momentum recently, taking a slim lead over Fetterman, who had been ahead in the polls.

Whoever wins will join Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. The last time Pennsylvania has U.S. senators from the same party was in 2006.

Pennsylvania governor

Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano are vying to become Pennsylvania’s next governor.

When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they will actually find five names on the ballot for the governor’s race, but Shapiro and Mastriano have consistently been the frontrunners. The most recent polls have shown Shapiro with a comfortable lead.

Shapiro ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and currently serves as Pennsylvania’s attorney general. During his campaign, he has vowed to support and defend Pennsylvania’s abortion laws up to 23 weeks into pregnancy with consultation from a physician. He has also highlighted his position on education, criminal justice, voting rights, and health care.

If elected, 49-year-old Shapiro would be the youngest governor of Pennsylvania since Mark Schweiker in 2001.

Mastriano is a state Senator representing Franklin County. He ran in a crowded primary on the Republican side and received more than 40% of the vote. He has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Mastriano has been in the media for ties to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, including his sponsorship of buses being sent to the capitol. On his campaign website, he says if elected, he would eliminate all pandemic executive orders and put an immediate ban on all COVID-19 mandates.

If elected, Mastriano would be the first Pennsylvania governor to serve in the military since Tom Ridge.

10th congressional district

All 435 U.S. House of Representatives seats are up for grabs this year.

The 10th congressional district includes York, Cumberland, and Dauphin counties.

The incumbent Republican Scott Perry is a veteran. He is running against Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels, an attorney and Harrisburg City Council member.

11th congressional district

The 11th district includes Lancaster County and part of York County.

It has another incumbent Republican, Lloyd Smucker, challenged by Democrat and former school district superintendent Bob Hollister.

Pennsylvania Senate 34th district

This is the first midterm election since legislative district boundaries were redrawn based on the 2020 census. The Senate 34th district is one of those that are newly redrawn.

The Pennsylvania Senate 34th district includes parts of Cumberland, Perry, and Dauphin counties.

Current Republican state Rep. Greg Rothman is running against Democrat James Massey, a veteran and retired state employee.

Pennsylvania House 49th district

The Pennsylvania House 49th district moved from western Pennsylvania to Lancaster County.

Republican and marketing professional Anne Rivers is running against Democrat Ismail Smith-Wade-El, who was the president of the Lancaster City Council.

Pennsylvania House 103rd district

The state House 103rd district now covers Harrisburg and the West Shore.

It has incumbent Democrat Patty Kim up against Republican David Buell, a former Cumberland County prothonotary.

Pennsylvania House 105th district

The will be a new face in the Pennsylvania House 105th district, which is a redrawn Dauphin County district.

Democrat and Susquehanna Township Commissioner Justin Fleming and Republican Therese Kenley, a retired state employee, are vying for the seat left vacant by Andrew Lewis, who is not running for re-election.

