HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania representative attended the same-sex wedding of his son three days after voting against legislation to protect the recognition of same-sex marriages.

Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson of the 15th Congressional District voted against the bill brought up by Democrats amid concerns that the Supreme Court could jeopardize the rights of same-sex couples to marry nationwide following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The bill passed Tuesday, 267-157.

Thompson attended the same-sex wedding of his son Friday. Thompson’s office says he and his wife are “very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.” Thompson’s press secretary also called the bill “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress.”