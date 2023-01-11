Shown is the Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State Senate on Wednesday passed a bill along party lines that would propose three state constitutional amendments to voters, including a voter ID requirement.

Passing by a 28-20 vote, Senate Bill 1 would create a requirement for Pennsylvania voters to present identification at a polling place before they receive a ballot. Identification approved would include photo and non-photo IDs.

The bill also included a constitutional amendment to expand the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a civil lawsuit.

State House Speaker Mark Rozzi has said the House would not pass any other legislation before the statute of limitations bill is passed.

Senate Bill 1 also creates a third constitutional amendment proposal that would allow for a legislative review of regulations.

If passed by the House, all three amendments would go to Pennsylvania voters as ballot referendums.

“Advancing these three issues through constitutional amendments allows the matters to be put on the ballot and ultimately answered by the voters. The language approved in Senate Bill 1 is identical to the language that was passed during the 2021-22 legislative session and published in every corner of the Commonwealth for voters to read, review and provide feedback to their legislators,” said Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R-39) and Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R-41).

Lawmakers have pushed to have the amendments on the May primary ballot for voters to consider. Democrats have supported the statute of limitation measure, but have opposed voter ID requirements.

Senate Bill 1 faced divided votes in the Senate Appropriations, State Government, and Rules and Executive Nominations committees.