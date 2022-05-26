HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter sent to the January 6 Select Committee, an attorney for Pennsylvania State Representative Scott Perry says Perry will not appear for a deposition scheduled for May 26.

The committee was established to investigate the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol following the November 2020 election.

The letter sent on Perry’s behalf states that “the Committee is without authority to issue the subpoena” and that they “respectfully request that it be immediately withdrawn.”

According to the letter, Rep. Perry never received the subpoena and cannot “in good conscience comply with an improper subpoena issued by a Select Committee that is not duly constituted, has failed to follow its own rules” and”is abusing its authority to target members of the opposite political party.”

To read the letter in its entirety, see below:

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In a statement on May 12, the select committee said “Representative Scott Perry was directly involved with efforts to corrupt the Department of Justice and install Jeffrey Clark as acting Attorney General.” The committee said “in addition, Mr. Perry had various communications with the White House about a number of matters relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation, including allegations that Dominion voting machines had been corrupted.”

In a statement to abc27 earlier this month Rep. Perry said, “that this illegitimate body leaked their latest charade to the media ahead of contacting targeted Members is proof positive once again that this political witch hunt is about fabricating headlines and distracting Americans from their abysmal record of running America into the ground.”

The subpoenas come less than one month before the committee is scheduled to begin a series of eight public hearings. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chairman of the Jan. 6 panel said the hearings will pull together a “combination of witnesses, exhibits, things that we have through the tens of thousands of exhibits we’ve […] looked at, as well as the hundreds of witnesses we deposed or just talked to in general.”

The committee has already spoken to almost a thousand individuals, according to The Associated Press, including those close to former President Donald Trump.

So far, federal courts have largely upheld the panel’s investigative demands and its authority to issue subpoenas in the face of various legal challenges. But any legal challenge from the GOP lawmakers is sure to be tied up in court for months as the panel races to complete its work ahead this year’s midterm elections.

The panel said the group of lawmakers issued subpoenas include members who took part in meetings at the White House, had conversations with then-President Trump in the lead-up to the Capitol attack and were involved.

The Hill contributed to this report