(WHTM) — Republican Scott Perry has been re-elected to the United States House of Representatives in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Perry received 54% of votes over Democrat Shamaine Daniels, a Harrisburg City Council member, as of 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Perry’s fourth term in Congress comes after he’s previously served on the U.S. House Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure, and Foreign Affairs.

Perry is a 1980 graduate of Northern High School and the Cumberland-Perry Vo-Tech School before attending the Pennsylvania State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration Management.

During his military career, Perry was deployed to Iraq from 2009-2010 and later became Commander of the Fort Indiantown Gap National Training Site.

Perry made national headlines for his alleged connections to attempting to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection. He was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October 2021 outlining how Trump’s effort to overturn his election defeat to Joe Biden brought the Justice Department to the brink of chaos and prompted top officials there and at the White House to threaten to resign.

Former senior Justice Department officials have testified that Perry had “an important role” in Trump’s effort to try to install Jeffrey Clark — a top Justice official who was pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud — as the acting attorney general.

In a statement Tuesday, Perry said three agents visited him while he was traveling Tuesday with his family and “seized my cell phone.” He called the action “banana republic tactics.”

“They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish,” Perry said. “I’m outraged – though not surprised – that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress.”

The Justice Department found no evidence of widespread fraud in Pennsylvania or any other state, and senior Justice officials dismissed Perry’s claims.

The Senate report outlined a call Perry made to then-acting Deputy Attorney General Rich Donoghue in December 2020 to say the department wasn’t doing its job with respect to the elections. Perry encouraged Donoghue to elicit Clark’s help because he’s “the kind of guy who could really get in there and do something about this,” the report said.

Perry has said his “official communications” with Justice Department officials were consistent with the law.

Perry filed and later dropped a lawsuit against the FBI after his phone was seized. The motion did not provide a rationale for seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, according to The Hill.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.