HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding to serve another term.

Redding has served as Pennsylvania’s agriculture secretary since 2015 under Gov. Tom Wolf.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Pennsylvania agriculture is a key part of our Commonwealth’s economy and a pillar of so many of our communities – and I am honored by the opportunity to work with the Shapiro Administration to support our farmers and rural communities,” said Redding.

The announcement included nominations of Rich Negrin to be secretary of environmental protection and Cindy Dunn to continue as secretary of conservation and natural resources.

The announcement comes during the 107th PA Farm Show in Harrisburg.

“Rich Negrin, Cindy Adams Dunn, and Russell Redding are dedicated and experienced public servants and I am proud to nominate them to cabinet positions in my Administration,” said Shapiro. “Our Commonwealth needs leaders who can manage these agencies’ critical work – from protecting Pennsylvania’s beautiful state parks, forests, and trails, to carrying out a bold, comprehensive climate and energy plan that will grow our economy, protect and create jobs, and safeguard Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air and pure water. I have complete confidence in these leaders and their abilities to bring people, advocacy organizations, local governments, family farms, and businesses together to create solutions that will protect our Commonwealth’s future and natural resources while embracing our role as national leaders in energy, conservation, and agriculture.”

Dunn has served as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources since 2015. Prior to serving as secretary, Dunn was the president and chief executive officer of PennFuture, a statewide environmental advocacy organization.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to continue to serve our Commonwealth and help lead the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s efforts to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania’s natural resources for present and future generations,” said Dunn.

Negrin most recently served as the vice president of Regulatory Policy and Strategy and head of external affairs at Commonwealth Edison. According to Shapiro’s transition team, Negrin would be Pennsylvania’s first secretary of environmental protection.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“I am humbled that Governor-Elect Shapiro has entrusted me with the great responsibility of leading this Administration’s efforts to protect our Commonwealth’s air, land, and water,” said Negrin.

Shapiro will be sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Jan. 17, 2023, at the State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Shapiro has begun to announce members and nominations for his cabinet, including secretary of the commonwealth and education.

abc27 will live stream the Shapiro inauguration on Jan. 17.