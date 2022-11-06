Former President Donald Trump stumped in support of Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Mastriano in Latrobe, Pa., located in the western part of the state, during an evening rally, returning the attacks on Democrats.

“There is only one choice to end this madness, and it is indeed madness,” Trump said. “If you support the decline and fall of America, then you must vote for the radical left Democrats. If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then this Tuesday you must vote Republican in a giant red wave.”

The rally went head-to-head with one held by Joe Biden and Barack Obama in Philadelphia for Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, marking some of the final campaign events in a state where the Senate race has tightened considerably and is key to determining which party takes control, and the dueling events also denote a prelude to a potential 2024 rematch in the state between Biden and Trump.

Trump again alluded to a potential White House bid in his rally speech, one day after Axios reported that he and his team are eyeing Nov. 14 as a possible launch day for his 2024 campaign.

LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano shakes hands with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump held the rally for Pennsylvania Republican candidates including Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Mastriano ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (L) speaks with former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump held the rally for Pennsylvania Republican candidates including Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks during a rally featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump held the rally for Pennsylvania Republican candidates including Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

LATROBE, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 05: Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks during a rally featuring former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport November 5, 2022 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. Trump will hold a rally later in the day for Pennsylvania Republican candidates including Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Mastriano ahead of the state’s midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Former US President Donald Trump (L) looks on as Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano speaks during a “Save America” rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US President Donald Trump (L) looks on as Republican Senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz speaks during a “Save America” rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Attendees look at a sign during a “Save America” rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania Doug Mastriano during a “Save America” rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Doug Mastriano, Republican Gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a “Save America” rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican Senatorial candidate for Pennsylvania Mehmet Oz speaks during a “Save America” rally ahead of the midterm elections at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on November 5, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, Trump showed rally goers a recent poll of potential 2024 Republicans that showed him at the top of the list, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who Trump called “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“In 2024, most importantly we are going to take back our magnificent, oh, it’s so beautiful, White House,” Trump said. “We’re going to take it back and you’re going to be hearing about it very soon.”

His teasing of another presidential bid came as he railed against Democrats on immigration, inflation and foreign policy, repeatedly calling them “radical” as he also described Republicans in name only as “unpatriotic.”

“Together we are standing up against some of the most menacing forces, entrenched interests and vicious opponents our people have ever seen, we’ve never seen anything like what’s going on today,” Trump said. “Despite great outside danger, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our country.”