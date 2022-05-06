WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former President Donald Trump was in western Pennsylvania late Friday night. During the rally, he campaigned for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz.

Trump spoke for about an hour and 20 minutes to a crowd in Westmoreland County. He spent much of the night talking about the 2020 election, falsely claiming he won and “might have to do it again.”

He took shots at David McCormick, who is also running for Senate, calling him the candidate of special interests, globalists, and the Washington establishment. Oz spoke earlier in the night, but during Trump’s speech, he was on stage for less than a minute.

“When you save the soul of Pennsylvania, you save the soul of America,” Oz said, “and the rest of the world is watching us. They see a controlling authoritarian surveillance state of China, they see Democracy giving rise to capitalism that President Trump made function so beautifully.”

“They’re spending millions of dollars and treating him very unfairly. Dr. Oz has led an enormously successful career on television, and now he’s running to save our country just like I do from the radical left lunatics and maniacs,” Trump said.

Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17.