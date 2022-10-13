(WHTM) — On Nov. 8, Pennsylvanians will head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections. With U.S. senators serving six-year terms and representatives serving two-year terms, elections for these politicians do not always coincide with presidential elections.

Midterms are a type of general election held during the second year of a president’s four-year term, explains nonprofit Rock the Vote. They happen in the middle of a presidential term, Rock the Vote says, hence the name “midterm.”

The Pennsylvania Department of State explains that general elections, including midterms, are held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. In a general election, the DOS explains, voters cast their ballots for federal, state, and local officials including U.S. senators and representatives.

U.S. representatives serve two-year terms, the House website states, so they are all up for a vote during midterm elections. According to the U.S. Senate website, one-third of the country’s senators — who serve six-year terms — are up for election every two years.

“Such elections (midterm elections) often receive less attention than presidential contests, but midterm elections have influenced national politics and predicted major turning points in U.S. political history,” the U.S. Senate website says.

Rock the Vote notes, “Many states also hold state and local elections in midterm years, so it’s critically important to vote to elect leaders and weigh in on ballot measures that will impact your community and our country!”

In the 2022 midterm election, Pennsylvania will be choosing a candidate to fill Republican Pat Toomey’s U.S. Senate seat. Pennsylvania voters will also be selecting a new governor in November. Several other offices will be on Pennsylvanians’ ballots next month, as well.

Pennsylvania voters can find their polling place and other information about voting on the Department of State’s website.

To see who will be on their ballot, voters can check out a sample ballot on their county elections website or on Ballotpedia.

The 2022 midterm election is on Nov. 8. The last day to register to vote in that election is Oct. 24, and the last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is Nov. 1, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.