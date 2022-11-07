PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — In less than 24 hours, polls will open for Election Day. Candidates have one last chance to convince voters to support them. Lots of money, lots of time, and lots of attention have all been focused on purple Pennsylvania, and it all comes down to Nov. 8.

The race gaining the most national attention is the U.S. Senate race between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman. That race could determine the balance of power in Washington, D.C.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with Your Local Election HQ.

Polls showed Fetterman leading up until last week when a Nexstar-commissioned poll showed Oz ahead by three for the first time.

“One of the things you want to look at in polling is the trend, and the trend, in this case, is good for Mehmet Oz, who was at 36 in the first poll and now is 10 points above that. And John Fetterman, who had never had any kind of strong detailed review of his record, has gone from the low 50s to the high 40s,” said Republican analyst Christopher Nicholas. Nicholas predicts that Oz will win the election.

Democratic analyst Brittany Crampsie said, “The ‘poller coaster’ is worrisome. You see polls all over the place — up two, down three, up 10, down one. The poll that matters is happening right now, it’s happening tomorrow. It’s hard to tell what to expect out of this one, and I think it’s invigorating that it’s so close.”

While the polls are tight between Fetterman and Oz, polls for the governor race have shown a bigger gap. A recent WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll showed Democrat Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano by nine points, reflecting a trend that has carried through most polls showing Shapiro in the lead.

The secretary of state is reminding those with mail-in ballots to drop them off in person at their county election office or a drop box as soon as possible.

Further complicating the election, the state Supreme Court ruled last week that undated mail-in ballots should not be counted. The Wolf administration is urging counties to notify any voters who forgot the date and let them come fix their ballots. The administration argues that this is an insignificant mistake and should not disenfranchise voters.

Polls are open for Pennsylvanians to cast their votes from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.