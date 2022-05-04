DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal.

Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with the proposal.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Gene Bar tells abc27 that mandated increases have been harmful to small businesses.

The proposed increase would harm non-profit organizations that support people with mental and physical challenges. as well, Barr says. Barr says inflation should be the focus rather than raising the minimum wage.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Rep. Patty Kim (D) are proposing a $12 minimum wage for all Pennsylvania small businesses with a pathway up to $15 created by a 50-cent increase each year until 2028.

“If you’re not competitive, frankly you’re not going to have the workforce to survive,” said Berrier.