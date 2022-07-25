HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (PA-4) spoke in Harrisburg less than a week after being arrested in front of the Supreme Court protesting the reversal of Roe v. Wade

“An unjust law is no law at all,” said Dean. “That’s also true of a ruling. An unjust ruling is no ruling at all.”

Proudly pro-choice and pro-gun control, Dean is frustrated by the Republican-dominated Pennsylvania legislature and says elections are the key.

“We have to have a different majority a majority that actually believes we have a responsibility to do something about gun violence.”

Dean was also a prosecutor at President Donald Trump’s second impeachment and says she’s certain he’ll be on the ballot in 2024.

“I’m not real good with crystal balls but you don’t need one with him. He’s running, the man is going to run.”

Dean says there’s a core of people who will likely stay with President Trump, but she thinks “that core is gonna shrink over time.”

“This guy is beyond corrupt. Scheister, snake oil salesman, a grifter to the end,” said Dean.

Republican strategist Chris Nichols believes several Republicans will be running in 2024 regardless if Trump throws his hat into the ring.

“There’s a growing number of Republicans who are like ‘wow there’s an easier way to beat Joe Biden by running anyone besides Donald Trump.'”

Despite President Biden’s approval numbers in the 30s, Dean says she’s “very supportive” of the President.

“I don’t know what decisions he will make about running, but this is an incredibly abundantly qualified public servant.”

Dean is also optimistic that Democrats will retain the House of Representatives despite analysts predicting Republicans taking control in the midterm election, saying she’s a “glass half full kind of girl.”

“I cannot see these gavels going into other members’ hands. Jim Jordan with the gavel in (the judiciary committee)? That’s enough to get everybody out to vote.”