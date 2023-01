(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the State Senate voted to undo an automatic wholesale tax on gas and diesel. Owens will also talk about how the price of some alcohol will be on the rise

Then, House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County will join the show.

Analysts Brittany Crampsie and Chris Nicholas will then come on and join the conversation.