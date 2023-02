(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

This week, Owens will speak on how Governor Shapiro will not consider asking Senator John Fetterman to resign. He will also speak on how a state representative will introduce a bill to let students take three excused absences for mental health reasons without a doctor’s note.

Then, analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross will speak with Owens on many topics.