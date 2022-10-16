(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about the undated ballot issue and how it is still unresolved.

The US Supreme Court issues a ruling that impacts how the state processes mail in ballots that come in without at date and Owens will be discussing this topic.

Owens talks to the Secretary of State, Leigh Chapman, about the undated ballot issue.

He will also talk with former federal judge, John Jones, about the issue.

Owens will then be joined by Representative Dan Meuser and analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross.