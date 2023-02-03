(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the war of words is escalating in the gridlocked state house between current and former speakers. He will also speak on how State Representatives aren’t getting any things accomplished in Harrisburg, but they are getting paid.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

Owens will then sit down with State Senator Dawn Keefer (R-York)

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross will then join in on the conversation.