(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Republicans were in Harrisburg this week naming their leader. He will also speak about how Pennsylvania lawmakers, judges, and top executive branch officials will get cost of living raises next year.

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross will join in on the conversation later in the show.