HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Joanna McClinton, Pennsylvania’s first woman Speaker of the State House, was abc27’s guest on This Week in Pennsylvania!

McClinton is presiding over a chamber with a one-seat Democratic majority, which has its challenges. Earlier this week Democrats wanted to pass four gun control measures but only got two of them through.

One of the gun control measures lost by a single vote. But McClinton says that a single-seat majority can actually be a good thing.

“Pennsylvania voters did not send us here with the most left, progressive mandate. They sent us to work across the aisle. My entire time in Harrisburg there were 120 Republicans to 80-something Democrats. That is no longer the reality, and in fact, most bills we pass are done so in a bipartisan measure,” McClinton said.

