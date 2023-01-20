(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how there was a peaceful transfer of power in Pennsylvania by Josh Shaprio becoming the new Governor of Pennsylvania. He will also talk about how Governor Shapiro nominated career prosecutor Michele to finish his term as State Attorney General.

Then, Majority State Senate Leader Senator Joe Pittman will join the show.

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross will then join the conversation.