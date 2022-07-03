(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the latest updates on the state budget, as well as how the bridge tolling proposal has been permanently blocked. He will also talk about how more voters are switching parties, from Democratic to Republican.

He will then be joined by Democrat State Senator Judy Schwank and Republican State Senator Judy Ward

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

You can watch the show using the player above!