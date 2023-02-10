(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday in Washington D.C. He will also speak on how Governor Josh Shapiro is telling some state workers to come to the office more.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Then, Crummel will be joined by State Representative Leanne Krueger, a Democrat representing Delaware County.

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross will then join in on the conversation.