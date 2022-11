(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how new poll results came in this week showing Josh Shprtio with a nine-point lead over Doug Mastriano. He will also discuss how Governor Tom Wolf signed dozens of bills into law.

Then, Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman will join the show.

Analysts Lawrnecne Tabas and Daniellle Gross are brought in to discuss Chapman’s thoughts.