(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

On this week’s episode, Owens will speak on how history was made in the State House with one speaker resigning and another elected, and for the first time, that new speaker is a woman.

Owens will also talk about how the State Senate addressed the train derailment on the Ohio border on several fronts this past week.

Then, Marc Stier with the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy and Nate Benefield with the Commonwealth Foundation both join the show