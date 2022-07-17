(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will be talking about how Governor Tom Wolf signed 40 bills into law, and how Wolf vetoed legislation that would have blocked municipalities from adopting building codes prohibiting natural gas hookups.

He will then be joined by the former governor of Pennsylvania Mark Schweiker.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Pete Shelly join in on the conversation.

