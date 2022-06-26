(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.



Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about Governor Wolf’s opinion on Roe v. Wade was overturned, as well as what the gubernatorial candidates think about this decision. He will also talk about how Hurricane Agnes ravaged the state 50 years ago this month.

He will then be joined by Democrat Mary Jo Daley of Montgomery County and Republican Rob Kauffman of Franklin County.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.