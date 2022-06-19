(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens talks about how Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano wants to pass legislation allowing teachers to carry guns. He will also talk about how Josh Shaprio was in Harrisburg to pick up an endorsement of unionized firefighters.

He will then be joined by Matthew Knittel, who runs the state’s independent fiscal office.

Then, analysts Chris Nicolas and Danielle Gross join in on the conversation.

