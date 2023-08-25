(WHTM) – Protecting kids from accessing porn on cell phones and mobile devices is the intent of a new bill in the Pennsylvania State House.

It’s Representative Jim Gregory’s (R-Blair and Huntingdon) bill.

Gregory is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and wants phone companies to put blockers on the mobile devices of minors that only parents and guardians can unlock with a code.

Gregory is abc27’s guest on This Week in Pennsylvania and knows there are likely free speech issues to be raised but thinks the dangers are too great to do nothing.

Gregory said, “The amount of depravity the amount of intense pornography that is available free and access kids have to it what it does to them, and how it damages them this is something that is very important.”

Gregory also has a new bill to help law enforcement catch child predators and he discusses the constitutional amendment opening a window to let survivors sue abusers.