HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District seat candidates are set to appear on a special edition of “This Week in Pennsylvania” on September 28 at 12:30 p.m.

Republican incumbent Scott Perry and Democrat Shamaine Daniels will take part in an exchange of ideas to inform residents of the 10th district.

According to the U.S. Census, there are nearly 600,000 residents over the legal voting age of 18 in the 10th district and approximately 758,000 total residents.

The 10th district includes portions of Dauphin, York, and Cumberland counties.

An additional second edition of This Week in Pennsylvania will air on October 17 with candidates for the 11th Congressional District seat, Republican incumbent Lloyd Smucker and Democrat Bob Hollister.

Both programs will be hosted by abc27 anchor Dennis Owens. The specials will air on abc27.1 throughout ten counties in Central Pennsylvania and stream on abc27.com.

The show will be available on abc27.com after the air date.

Both candidates also answered a web-exclusive question regarding the national debt.

The general election is November 8.