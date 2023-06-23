(WHTM) — In theory, we’re one week away from the state budget deadline, but only in theory.

In reality, no one at the Capitol is banking on a budget getting done by June 30, which is not unusual in a year with a new governor and a power shift from Republicans to Democrats in the state House.

The House already passed a budget, but it’s not sitting well with Republicans, including York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill.

The main concern is how much that budget would spend — about $46 billion — over a billion dollars more than Governor Shapiro proposed.

