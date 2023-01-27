(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics.

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Governor Shapiro signed an order to create a new office of transformation and opportunity. He will also talk about how Senator Doug Mastrino is looking to ban drag shows on public property or in areas minors can see.

Owens will then sit down with Pennsylvania’s Auditor General Tim DeFoor.

Analysts Chris Nicholas and Danielle Gross will then join in on the conversation.