(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics

In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how a Right to Life Rally filled the streets in front of the Capitol. He will also talk about how a state senator is pushing for a bill to collect the money lost from uncollected tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

He will then be joined by the Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy Defoor.

Then analysts Christopher Nicholas and Danielle Gross will join in on the conversation.

