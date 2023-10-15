(WHTM)– The way Pennsylvania funds its public schools is inequitable, unconstitutionally so, a state court ruled earlier this year.

A legislative funding commission has held eight hearings across the Commonwealth and will hold two more. They are tasked with making recommendations on how to fix the problem.

The two co-chairs of the commission are my guests on This Week in Pennsylvania, they both represent the Midstate, and they know making this right won’t be easy.

“What is the poorest district and how much are they spending on students and how much are the wealthiest spending on students,” State Rep. Mike Sturla (D-Lancaster) said. “We didn’t just rank 50th because they include the District of Columbia we ranked 51st. We were the worst in the nation.”

“The court decision that came down didn’t just talk about the amount of money it talked about how that money was collected and how it’s distributed and you can’t have that conversation without looking at local school property taxes,” Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) said.

It’s a big topic and we’ll try to get our arms around it on This Week in Pennsylvania on Sunday at 10:00 a.m., on abc27 News.