Thyroid Cancer Awareness Webchat

Thyroid cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the United States. According to the National Cancer Institute, the incidence of thyroid cancer is increasing more rapidly than that of any other cancer in the United States. On Thursday, September 22 from 1-2 p.m. chat live with Penn State Health experts about Thyroid Cancer. David Goldenberg, MD, FACS, chief of the Division of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery at Penn State Health and Brian Saunders, MD, FACS. will be here to answer your questions. You can also ask questions early by using the form below! There will also be a Thyroid Cancer call-in show with Penn State Health experts on Thursday September 22 at 7:30 p.m.





David Goldenberg, MD, FACS

David Goldenberg, MD, FACS is a Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist. He was educated at the Ben Gurion University in Israel. He completed a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel and then went on to do a three year fellowship in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Currently a professor of both surgery and oncology at the Penn State College of Medicine, he serves as the director of Head and Neck Surgery at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and director of the Head and Neck Cancer Team at the Penn State Cancer Institute in Hershey, PA. He combines a surgical practice with teaching and research in head and neck and thyroid malignancies. His clinical expertise is in the surgical care of patients with head and neck cancer, thyroid cancer as well as parathyroid disease. Dr. Goldenberg is the only head and neck surgeon in the region performing DaVinci transoral robotic surgery (TORS) and minimally invasive radioguided parathyroidectomy (MIRP). Dr. Goldenberg is an NIH funded researcher and a prolific author of articles and books in the field of head and neck and thyroid oncology and surgery.

Brian D. Saunders, MD, FACS

Brian Saunders, MD, FACS, graduated with a degree in biochemical sciences from Harvard College, and then a doctorate in medicine from Harvard Medical School. His general surgery residency training, as well as his fellowship training in surgical critical care and endocrine surgery, was at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Dr. Saunders joined the faculty of the Penn State College of Medicine and the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in 2008. He has risen to an associate professor of surgery and medicine. His clinical practice focuses exclusively on adult and pediatric endocrine surgery, encompassing benign and cancerous diseases of the thyroid, the parathyroid glands, the adrenal glands, and the endocrine pancreas. He has a particular interest in inherited endocrine tumor syndromes, and directs the program for inherited endocrinopathies. He is an accomplished educator, and directs the undergraduate surgical education for the College of Medicine. He is an active teacher of general surgery residents at Penn State, and is the associate director of the head and neck endocrine surgery fellowship program run jointly with the division of otolaryngology-head and neck surgery (only the third of such fellowships in the United States). He is an active investigator focusing on surgical education and mentorship, as well as clinical topics in endocrine surgery and healthcare economics and utilization as it deals with topics in endocrine surgery. Dr. Saunders lives in Hershey, PA, along with his wife, Erika Saunders (who is the current Chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Penn State), and two sons, ages 11 and 12.