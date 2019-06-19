Thyroid Cancer Webchat

September is thyroid cancer awareness month.

Find out about diagnosis, treatment, and research for this disease from our specialists.

Join us Wednesday, September 26, from 10-11 a.m. as experts from Penn State Cancer Institute answer your questions during our live webchat!

David Goldenberg, M.D., FACS

Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist David Goldenberg is a Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist. He was educated at the Ben Gurion University of the Negev in Israel. He completed a residency in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at Rambam Medical Center – Techion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Israel and then went on to do a 3 year fellowship in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Currently, he is Professor of Surgery and Medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine, Chief of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Associate Director of Surgical Services at the Penn State Hershey Cancer Institute. Neerav Goyal, M.D., MPH

Head and Neck Surgical Oncologist Neerav Goyal, M.D., MPH, recently joined the Division as assistant professor of surgery and director of head and neck surgery. He returns to Penn State Hershey Medical Center after completing a fellowship in head and neck surgery and microvascular reconstructive surgery at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infrmary and Harvard

Medical School.



Dr. Goyal’s clinical focus includes the surgical

management of head and neck cancers, including

managing tumors of the paranasal sinuses and skull

base. A signifcant portion of his practice will include

reconstruction of head and neck surgical defects to

restore form and function through the use of local,

regional, and free ﬂaps with strong experience in the

utilization of fasciocutaneous, muscular, osseous and composite ﬂaps.