Timeline of a Year of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

The following is a timeline of events of since the first two cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania on March 6, 2020.
MARCH 6, 2020
FIRST CASES, DISASTER DECLARATION

Pennsylvania recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 and Governor Tom Wolf signed a Disaster Declaration.

MARCH 13, 2020
SCHOOLS CLOSE

Governor Wolf announced all Pennsylvania schools would be closed for 10 days beginning March 16. Also, the President of the United States issued a National Emergency.

MARCH 18, 2020
FIRST DEATH

Governor Tom Wolf addressed the commonwealth Wednesday evening after his administration confirmed the first death in the state resulting from COVID-19.

MARCH 19, 2020
BUSINESSES CLOSE

Gov. Tom Wolf is no longer just recommending ‘nonessential businesses’ to close, he’s telling them to.

MARCH 23, 2020
INITIAL STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Wolf announced a stay-at-home order starting at 8 p.m. Monday, March 23, for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.

MARCH 24, 2020
STAY-AT-HOME ADDITIONS

Erie added to the seven other Pennsylvania counties Governor Tom Wolf gave a stay-at-home order.

MARCH 25, 2020
MORE STAY-AT-HOME ADDITIONS

Lehigh and Northampton counties added to the stay-at-home order.

MARCH 26, 2020
STATE CASES HIT 1,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 26, that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.

MARCH 27, 2020
STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS HIT MIDSTATE

Lancaster and York Counties added to the growing number of counties ordered to stay-at-home and help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

MARCH 30, 2020
STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS CONTINUE

As COVID-19 cases continue to grow and the state continues to seek relief to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19, today Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised their “Stay at Home” orders to include Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, bringing the state total to 26 counties under a stay-at-home order.

APRIL 1, 2020
ENTIRE STATE ORDERED TO STAY-AT-HOME

Gov. Tom Wolf places all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.

APRIL 3, 2020
MASK RECOMMENDATIONS

During a COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Tom Wolf recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear a mask any time they leave their homes for life-sustaining reasons. As COVID-19 cases steadily rise in the state, Gov. Wolf stressed the need to intensify all measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

APRIL 4, 2020
STATE CASES HIT 10,000

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 in 64 counties.

APRIL 7, 2020
COVID FOUND IN ALL COUNTIES

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.

APRIL 9, 2020
SCHOOLS ORDERED TO REMAIN CLOSED

Continuing his efforts to protect the health and safety of students and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

APRIL 19, 2020
DEATH REPORTING CHANGES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112.

MAY 4, 2020
PA HITS 50,000 CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 4, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 50,092.

MAY 8, 2020
COUTINES BEGIN TO REOPEN

Governor Tom Wolf has set May 15 as the date to move 13 Pennsylvania counties into the yellow phase of reopening.

MAY 15, 2020
MORE COUTINES REOPEN

Another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania began to emerge from pandemic restrictions as Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 12 more counties soon will join them in a partial easing.

MAY 22, 2020
RESTRICTIONS CONTINUE TO LIFT

In the Midstate, the new yellow phase counties include Adams, Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, and York moved to the yellow phase of reopening. Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne are among the other counties.

MAY 29, 2020
MIDSTATE COUNTIES MOVE INTO YELLOW, OTHERS TO GREEN

It’s a big day in the process of reopening Pennsylvania, 57 of the state’s 67 counties are now either in the yellow or green phases of reopening.

JUNE 5, 2020
LAST MIDSTATE COUNTY MOVES TO YELLOW

Lancaster County is one of the final 10 counties to move out of the red phase in Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. The final 10 counties that moved to yellow include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

JUNE 12, 2020
SOME MIDSTATE COUNTIES MOVE TO GREEN

Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, and York Counties move into green phase.

JUNE 19, 2020
3 MORE MIDSTATE COUNTIES GO GREEN

Midstate counties Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry along with Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill are now in the green phase. In Pennsylvania, there are now 54 counties in green and 13 counties in yellow.

JUNE 26, 2020
LEBANON COUNTY REMAINS YELLOW

Governor Wolf announced that Lebanon County is slated to move to the green phase of reopening on July 3, putting all 67 counties in green.

JULY 3, 2020
LEBANON GOES GREEN

Lebanon County, the last county in the state, entered the green phase at midnight.

JULY 7, 2020
PIAA DELAYS ACTIVITIES

PIAA delays sports activities for two weeks.

JULY 18, 2020
PA HITS 100,000 CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 18, that there are 763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,241. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

OCTOBER 28, 2020
PA HITS 200,000 CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 28, that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

NOVEMBER 25, 2020
PA HITS 10,000 DEATHS

As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, there were 144 new deaths reported for a total of 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DECEMBER 14, 2020
FIRST VACCINES GIVEN

Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine began on Sunday and were ready for use by Monday morning. A shipment of over 900 doses arrived at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Charmaine Pykosh, a 67-year-old advanced nurse practitioner was the first of five UPMC health care workers to get the vaccine.

DECEMBER 15, 2020
PA HITS 500,000 CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., Dec. 15, that there were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.

DECEMBER 28, 2020
CVS & WALGREENS START VACCINATIONS

CVS and Walgreens start giving shots to seniors and workers at more than 120 nursing homes around the state.

JANUARY 7, 2021
VARIANT CONFIRMED IN DAUPHIN COUNTY

The first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant in Pennsylvania was announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

JANUARY 21, 2021
PA HITS 20,000 DEATH

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, there were 260 new deaths reported for a total of 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

MARCH 4, 2021
OVER 900,000 CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 4, there were 3,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 941,439.