Timeline of a Year of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania recorded its first two cases of COVID-19 and Governor Tom Wolf signed a Disaster Declaration.
Governor Wolf announced all Pennsylvania schools would be closed for 10 days beginning March 16. Also, the President of the United States issued a National Emergency.
Governor Tom Wolf addressed the commonwealth Wednesday evening after his administration confirmed the first death in the state resulting from COVID-19.
Gov. Tom Wolf is no longer just recommending ‘nonessential businesses’ to close, he’s telling them to.
Wolf announced a stay-at-home order starting at 8 p.m. Monday, March 23, for Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties.
Erie added to the seven other Pennsylvania counties Governor Tom Wolf gave a stay-at-home order.
Lehigh and Northampton counties added to the stay-at-home order.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 26, that there are 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,687 in 48 counties.
As COVID-19 cases continue to grow and the state continues to seek relief to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19, today Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised their “Stay at Home” orders to include Carbon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Schuylkill counties, bringing the state total to 26 counties under a stay-at-home order.
Governor Tom Wolf signed four bills to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania that bolster the health care system, benefit workers and schools, and reschedule the 2020 primary election for June 2.
Gov. Tom Wolf places all of Pennsylvania under an order to stay at home, dramatically expanding the geographic footprint of the quarantine as state officials combat the coronavirus pandemic.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 1, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 5,805 in 60 counties.
During a COVID-19 press briefing, Governor Tom Wolf recommended that all Pennsylvanians wear a mask any time they leave their homes for life-sustaining reasons. As COVID-19 cases steadily rise in the state, Gov. Wolf stressed the need to intensify all measures to help stop the spread of the virus.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,597 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 10,017 in 64 counties.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.
Continuing his efforts to protect the health and safety of students and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Tom Wolf announced that all schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 4, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 50,092.
Governor Tom Wolf has set May 15 as the date to move 13 Pennsylvania counties into the yellow phase of reopening.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 825 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, May 4, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 50,092.
Another 2.6 million people across western Pennsylvania began to emerge from pandemic restrictions as Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 12 more counties soon will join them in a partial easing.
In the Midstate, the new yellow phase counties include Adams, Cumberland, Mifflin, Juniata, Perry, and York moved to the yellow phase of reopening. Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Susquehanna, Wyoming, and Wayne are among the other counties.
It’s a big day in the process of reopening Pennsylvania, 57 of the state’s 67 counties are now either in the yellow or green phases of reopening.
Lancaster County is one of the final 10 counties to move out of the red phase in Pennsylvania’s reopening plan. The final 10 counties that moved to yellow include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.
Adams, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, and York Counties move into green phase.
Midstate counties Dauphin, Franklin, and Perry along with Huntingdon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill are now in the green phase. In Pennsylvania, there are now 54 counties in green and 13 counties in yellow.
Governor Wolf announced that Lebanon County is slated to move to the green phase of reopening on July 3, putting all 67 counties in green.
Lebanon County, the last county in the state, entered the green phase at midnight.
PIAA delays sports activities for two weeks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 18, that there are 763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,241. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 28, that there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.
As of 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24, there were 144 new deaths reported for a total of 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine began on Sunday and were ready for use by Monday morning. A shipment of over 900 doses arrived at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. Charmaine Pykosh, a 67-year-old advanced nurse practitioner was the first of five UPMC health care workers to get the vaccine.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., Dec. 15, that there were 9,556 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 509,320.
CVS and Walgreens start giving shots to seniors and workers at more than 120 nursing homes around the state.
The first confirmed case of the new COVID-19 variant in Pennsylvania was announced on Thursday, Jan. 7, by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, there were 260 new deaths reported for a total of 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 4, there were 3,028 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 941,439.