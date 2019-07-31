More t-storms likely today with brief downpours and gusty winds

TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 68.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 86.

Heat and humidity fueled t-storms across the region yesterday and last night. The storms were fairly quick-moving and put down heavy rain and a few contained gusty winds. Today the front will move closer and we can expect more of the same.

A few t-storms are actually ongoing this morning and more will develop this afternoon and evening. Some storms today will contain brief downpours and gusty winds once again. Highs today will not be in the 90s any longer, but it will continue to be humid and muggy. Most t-storms will die down by late this evening. If you have outdoor plans today, download our free abc27 Weather App and keep an eye on the radar as the storms develop this afternoon.

The front is slow to clear Thursday, which could lead to a stray storm across the southern tier counties. Another system begins to develop along the stalled front for Friday, leading to an increase in t-storms. Friday may end up similar to today with scattered afternoon and evening t-storms. It won’t be a complete washout but heads up if you have outdoor plans.

The upcoming weekend features summer-like conditions with low chances for storms. Sunday especially looks dry and pleasant. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara