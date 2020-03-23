165 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Monday that there are 165 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 644.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

More information will be provided later.

Nationwide there are now 35,224 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 471 deaths.

The White House making assurances help is on the way as the country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

Overnight, President Trump announcing the National Guard will be deployed to the three states hit the hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, New York, California, and Washington state.

The president also revealing makeshift hospitals will be built in those states to accommodate the growing number of cases providing another 1,000 beds, plus 8 in California and 4 in Washington state and the administration promising it’ll send hospitals respirators and personal protective gear such as masks and gowns. Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill the first Senator tests positive for COVID-19 is Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

This as negotiations over a 2 trillion-dollar stimulus bill to help the economy recover from the outbreak are hitting a roadblock.

The Senate plans to vote today on that relief bill-but with at least five senators now in isolation. There are growing calls for lawmakers to be able to vote on that bill remotely.