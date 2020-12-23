Americans are encouraged to watch the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden “at home in your pajamas”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With just weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 in Washington D.C., there will be no tickets available for the public.

The only tickets available will be for each member of Congress and only one ticket per member at that.

Representative Jim Clyburn says the event will take place mainly online. “You can stay at home in your pajamas and be warm.”

There’s no word yet on if President Trump plans to attend the event in-person.