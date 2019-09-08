Bill Williams scores two touchdowns in Shippensburg debut

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was seriously injured, while riding his motorcycle Saturday around 7 p.m. According to state police, Daniel Weller, 29, was heading north along Dry Run Road South in Fannett Township, Franklin County, when he and another motorcycle hit cinders, before a sharp curve in the road to the right.

Both motorcycles went off the left shoulder, hitting a fence. Weller's motorcycle, which had a passenger, hit a tree. The other motorcycle hit a grassy embankment.