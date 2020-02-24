Blind poodle scooped up by hawk and lives to bark about it

A Pittsburgh-area woman thought she’d never see her 16-year old toy poodle again after a hawk scooped her up. Not only is the poodle tin, she can’t see or hear.

Deborah Falcione calls her little clan of dogs, her life.

A wild night that started when Porschia was scooped up from Falcione’s back deck by a hawk and carried off.

After hours of searching, Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.

Until Friday afternoon when she got a call from Banfield Animal Hospital saying they had Porschia.

“I said, that’s impossible. she could not have survived 28 hours in the bitterly cold weather in 10-degree weather,” said Falcione. “This is a six and a half pound dog. she’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog.”

Porschia had been found by a neighbor, dropped by the hawk, nearly four blocks away from her home.

Falcione said, Porsche may be the tiniest dog, but she has the strongest will to live.