Camp Hill Borough’s Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill Borough announced Tuesday, it won’t be holding its traditional Toys for Tots Parade this year but is planning to have a Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on December 3, 4, and 5, 2020.

The event is a drive-thru intended for all ages. There is no walking or bicycling through the event for the safety of all.

The entrance to Siebert Park will be the North 25th Street entrance off Route 15. People must remain in their vehicles at all times. A new unwrapped toy donation or a cash donation in lieu of a toy is our request for admission to the event.

The US Marines will be helping to collect toys at the entrance of the light display. ABF Freight

is showing their support by delivering all toys to the Marines following our event.

Organizers say they are excited about the event. “We look forward to seeing everyone! This is a great cause that enables children in Central PA to receive a toy for the holidays.”

More information can be found by clicking here.