Christmas magic festival of lights continues despite a gloomy year

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — COVID-19 isn’t stopping an annual event at Rocky Ridge Park in York County this holiday season.

“This is Christmas magic festival of lights,” Nancy Heiser, York County Parks said.” This is the 37th year for the festival, and we are very happy to be able to have it.”

Just days before opening night, York County park employees and volunteers walked through the winter wonderland to make sure everything is in place. The show will go on, but with pandemic precautions.

“Santa won’t be here, we normally have a couple wonderful train displays and they won’t be here, and we also usually have a food stand that’s run by volunteers,” Heiser said.

This year, the festival has some new exhibits like this tarpaulin. What’s behind it? An eight food by sixteen-foot mural painted by featured local artists, Teanna Byerts. It’s since been completed.

“It’s a way for people to get something to get a picture taken in front of. It’s like having a postcard. it’s got Santa and a lot of woodland animals, so it really fits in with the nature theme,” Heiser said.

Rocky Ridge also added a lot of lights. “Our estimate is we have at least a million lights out there. one day maybe we’ll find a volunteer who wants to count those for us,” Heiser said. Lights bringing brightness to a challenging year.

“We know it’s been a rough year, and this is a place where you can come out, and just stroll through the lights, enjoy the winter air, and get a bit of Christmas,” Heiser said.