LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to dispatchers the house fire started at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Multiple firefighter departments responded to the fire at South 2nd street and Union. People were trapped inside, but no word on how many, and if any got out.

Currently the fire is under control, and a coroner has been dispatched.

No word on what caused the fire, nor how much damage.