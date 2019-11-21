Commissioners vote to potentially add more money to Drug Task Force

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County Commissioners voted Wednesday to spend more than $500,000 on the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, with a caveat.

The funding for the task force has been a point of contention for close to a year, some arguing for a more stable funding source.

“We’ve always said ‘We’re going to fund it,'” Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said. “It’s a critical aspect to what we do.”

The money that commissioners are providing is contingent on local municipality contributions as well. In the past, local municipalities were asked to pay $1 for every resident but commissioners never matched.

“I think the drug task force will be able to continue at the level it’s at,” Parsons said. “We’ve said we want a drug task force that’s more effective and efficient than ever. We’re committed to that.”

Last year, municipalities paid a little more than $400,000 for the task force while commissioners contributed $100,000. The county still looks to provide the $100,000 it has in the past.

“We’re going to work with DA elect (Heather Adams), who we are talking to and working with,” Parsons said. “We’re going to continue to look at that model and see what’s most appropriate going forward.”