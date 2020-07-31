Commonwealth’s August 11 vehicle auction canceled

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As Pennsylvania continues its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect its citizens, the commonwealth announced that the Vehicle Auction scheduled for August 11 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania will not be held.
The August auction was the fourth of six vehicle auctions scheduled for 2020. The next auction is scheduled for October 13, 2020.
Keep up to date on Commonwealth Auto Action information at the DGS Auto Auction Information page.
