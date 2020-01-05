Cooking with “Iron Chef America” host and celebrity Farm Show chef Jet Tila

HARRSIBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The host of “Iron Chef America” on Food Network, and “Authentically Asian” on facebook watch, also an author and frequent guest on “Chopped” and a whole host of other shows.

Buddha’s Delight

Jet Tila

Host of “Iron Chef America” on Food Network and “Authentically Asian” on FB Watch, Author of “101 Epic Dishes,” and frequent guest on “Chopped”, “Cutthroat Kitchen”, “Guy’s Grocery Game”, and “The Best Thing I Ever Ate”

Yield: 4 servings

“This is a light, healthy but super flavorful vegetable stir fry. I’d serve it with brown rice for times you just want a satisfying lighter meal. The tip here is to cut all the vegetable into ¼” strips and keep smaller vegetable like snow peas and beansprouts whole.”

Sauce:

1/3 cup (90 ml) chicken or vegetable stock

3 Tbsp. (45 ml) oyster sauce

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) soy sauce

½ tsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. sesame oil

1 tsp. cornstarch

Pinch of white pepper

2 Tbsp. (30 ml) vegetable oil for stir frying

12 fresh Crimini mushrooms, sliced

1, 14 oz. package (420 g) tofu firm, large dice

4 oz. (95 g) bamboo shoots, canned, sliced

6 water chestnuts, canned, sliced

1 cup (240 g) bean sprouts

½ cup (120 g) carrots, julienned

1 cup (240 g) napa cabbage leaves, shredded

2 oz (95 g) snow peas, tailed

2 tsp (10 g) ginger, thinly sliced

Stir together all the sauce ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Make sure the cornstarch is dissolved well.

Heat a wok or a large skillet over medium-high to high heat. Swirl in 2 tablespoons of oil to the heated wok and coat the bottom. When you see whispy white smoke, add the tofu and stir-fry until light brown on the edges, about 2 minutes. Add the minced ginger and stir-fry it until aromatic, about 30 seconds. Add all the remaining vegetables and keep it all moving while searing! Don’t be scared to scrape the pan and fold the

vegetables over many times. Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes or until the napa cabbage gets bright green and starts to soften.

Stir in the sauce, coat all the vegetables and tofu, and bring the sauce to a boil. The cornstarch will start to thicken into a glaze. Remove from the heat and serve immediately.

Cast Iron Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Jet Tila

Yield: 4 servings

1 lb. (475 g) Brussels sprouts

4 Tbsp. (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil, or bacon drippings

3-4 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

½ tsp. (3 g) kosher or flaked sea salt

¼ tsp. (1 g) black pepper, freshly ground

2 thyme sprigs

2 slices thick cut bacon, cut into bite size pieces

2 Tbsp. (30 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Trim the bottom of each Brussels sprout, then slice each in half from top to bottom. Heat the olive oil (or bacon drippings, if using) in a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat until it shimmers, 425°F (220°C). Put the sprouts, cut side down in one layer, in the pan. Put in the garlic, sprinkle with salt and pepper, and add the thyme sprigs.

Cook, undisturbed, until the sprouts begin to turn golden brown on the bottom. Add the precooked bacon pieces and transfer the whole cast iron pan into the oven. Continue to roast, shaking the pan every 5 minutes, until the sprouts are quite brown and tender, about 15 to 18 minutes. Pierce the stem core of a few sprouts with the tip of a paring knife to check for tenderness.

Add the balsamic vinegar and lemon juice, and stir to coat. Remove the thyme sprigs. Taste, and adjust with more salt and pepper if necessary. Serve hot or warm.

Tips:

Cast Iron is the best for deep browning and finishing in oven.

You can start with oven baked bacon and/or bacon drippings.