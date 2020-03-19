1  of  17
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Calvary UMC Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dallastown Rescue Fire Company Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York NAPA Auto Parts (Calisle Distribution Center) Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Shippensburg First Church of God St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Coronavirus numbers in Pennsylvania inch toward 200

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are now 185 cases of the coronavirus that have been reported in Pennsylvania.​


According to the Department of Health, there are 52 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.​
So far in the Midstate, there is one case in Adams County, 11 cases in Cumberland County, two in Lancaster County, one in Lebanon County, and two in York County.​


Montgomery County remains the hardest hit with 47 cases, followed by Philadelphia County with 33. ​


There have been 1,608 patients who have tested negative. ​


On Wednesday, the first COVID-19 related death in Pennsylvania was announced, which was an adult from Northampton County.​

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss