Cumberland County groups team up to provide support for loved ones facing addiction

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – In the last year and a half, EMS have administered more than 22,000 doses of naloxone across Pennsylvania.

It’s part of an addiction crisis state and local officials continue to fight.

Sunday, Cumberland County community leaders took the issue into their own hands.

Local groups honored people we’ve lost to addiction, and brainstormed ways to save those who are battling addiction.

“I lost my daughter January 21, 2018,” said Jackie Murphy of Boiling Springs.

The pain is unimaginable for Jackie Murphy.

30-year-old Danielle Murphy died after a 16-year battle with addiction.

Now Jackie is friends with Susan Kuntz, who lost her son Joshua to drugs too.

“It’s so much easier to be able to relate to someone whose been through the heartache of addiction and the heartache of loss,” said Jackie Murphy. “She’s raising her granddaughter Brianna. I’m raising my grandson.”

Susan and Jackie are both part of the support group GRANDS, which is for families of people fighting addiction.

They came to Residents Against Heroin’s memorial for community members who died from drugs.

“These are the names of the people we have lost,” Pamela Kuhn-Stouffer of Residents Against Heroin said about the names hanging from the tree at the event. “Right now, in Cumberland County alone, we are at 25 as of July 4.”

The stones underneath the tree represent community members in recovery

“A lot of people are affected, but it’s not just the people going through it,” said Ron Mentzer, an administrative pastor at the Tree of Life Church in Carlisle, which is where the event was held. “It’s the family members. It’s the loved ones. It’s the siblings, the parents, the grandparents.”

The event was a way for everyone, no matter their story, to learn about available resources.

We provide that as a safe place where there’s no shame. There’s no stigma,” said Donna Hale of GRANDS. “This is just what happens in life to lots and many folks.”

Jackie Murphy says it’s simple meetings like these that make the toughest days more bearable.

“For people to be aware that there’s places that you can go where you can just talk from your heart,” said Jackie Murphy.

Residents Against Heroin is also leading an effort to install more security cameras in Cumberland County to catch drug activity.

GRANDS meets from 6-7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at the YWCA Carlisle.

The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol has resources for addiction and support.

https://www.ddap.pa.gov/pages/default.aspx